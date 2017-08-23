So to Speak: The Free Speech Podcast, 08/22/17

Source: Foundation for Individual Rights in Education

"On today's episode of So to Speak: The Free Speech Podcast, [former ACLU president Nadine] Strossen discusses the fallout from Charlottesville and argues forcefully that, yes, even neo-Nazis deserve free speech and assembly rights — and yes, the ACLU should defend those rights. She believes the best way to preserve a free society is to not compromise the rights guaranteed by a free society. She is authoring a book on this very topic due out next year titled, 'HATE: Why we should resist it with free speech, not censorship.'" [Flash audio or MP3] (08/22/17)

https://www.thefire.org/so-to-speak-podcast-after-charlottesville-with-former-aclu-president-nadine-strossen/