Yes, China steals [sic] IP; no, that doesn't mean trade with China is a bad thing

Source: Investors Business Daily

by staff

"As the U.S. gets ready to square off with China over its unfair trade practices, a new study by a group of economists suggests that China has had a major beneficial impact on both U.S. inflation and its standard of living. Will a trade war with China undo those benefits? Everyone is angry at China right now, and perhaps with good reason. China's regime often bends trade rules to its own needs, and breaks them or ignores them when it's convenient. This is one of the big reasons why Donald Trump is pursuing an investigation into China's routine and often blatant theft of U.S. intellectual property and patents. By granting U.S. firms conditional access to its markets, China extorts or simply steals U.S. companies' technology and trade secrets." (08/21/17)

http://www.investors.com/politics/editorials/yes-china-steals-u-s-intellectual-property-but-that-doesnt-mean-trade-with-china-is-a-bad-thing