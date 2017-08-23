Where is Trump's nationalism when we need it?

Source: The Jack News

by Gary Johnson

"Having been a governor, I really try to give elected officials a chance to succeed. For the good of the nation, I even hope Donald Trump succeeds in making us safer, more prosperous and more free. And while I disagreed with much of what Donald Trump said during last year’s campaign, and disagree with much of what he has said since, I was hopeful that he meant it when he expressed a healthy skepticism about U.S. interventions abroad. Specifically, it was heartening to hear him ask about our war in Afghanistan: 'We’ve been there for now close to 17 years, and I want to find out why we’ve been there for 17 years, how it’s going and what we should do in terms of additional ideas.' … More than 2,000 American military and intelligence personnel have died in Afghanistan since 2001. It’s now the longest war in U.S. history. That’s a heavy and tragic price to pay for a failed attempt at nation-building. That’s why, like many Americans, I hoped President Trump meant it during the campaign when he suggested we should bring our troops home from Afghanistan." (08/22/17)

https://thejacknews.com/commentary/gary-johnson-trumps-nationalism-need