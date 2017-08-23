Source: spiked

by Wendy Kaminer

"It's official. In the wake of a fatally violent rally by armed neo-Nazis in Charlottesville, Virginia, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) will no longer defend the First Amendment rights of gun-toting protesters. '[W]e don't feel we have to represent any group — including white supremacists — seeking to demonstrate with firearms,' a spokeswoman explained. Second Amendment advocates have nothing to fear from this policy; the ACLU has never championed individual gun rights, which have flourished without its help. But First Amendment advocates — a diminishing minority on the left — should feel the chill. The ACLU is considering not just ignoring but actively opposing free speech for legally armed protesters." (08/22/17)

http://www.spiked-online.com/newsite/article/the-aclu-is-retreating-from-the-fight-for-freedom/