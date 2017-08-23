A cosmopolitan case against world government

Source: Foundation for Economic Education

by Ilya Somin

"The debate over world government and 'global governance' typically pits cosmopolitan supporters of globalization against nationalist champions of state sovereignty. The latter fear world government because of the threat it poses to nationalism and the autonomy of nation-states. They also typically view free trade and international migration with suspicion. However, one need not be a nationalist to oppose world government." (08/22/17)

