AZ: Trans woman attacked at Phoenix pool party, days after sharing video of herself beating a black girl

Source: Raw Story

"A transgender teen who was attacked by a group of people at a pool last week had uploaded a video of herself pummeling a black girl just days before. A group of up to 20 people attacked the 18-year-old transgender woman, Dakota Kern, at a pool party in Phoenix on August 16 — and the brutal beating was shared on social media by the perpetrators. On August 12, just four days earlier, Kern had shared a video of herself pulling a black teen by the hair and pummeling her in the head. The Facebook video shows Kern calling the black girl a 'b*tch' as she drags her across pavement. Kern also says in the video not to call her a 'dude.' The two incidents appear to be related. One Facebook user commented 'That’s why you got what you got the other night' on the video August 20. 'Well u beat up my grandaughter last week Karma ain’t no joke,' another Facebook user wrote on Kern’s page." (08/22/17)

http://www.rawstory.com/2017/08/trans-woman-attacked-at-phoenix-pool-party-days-after-sharing-video-of-herself-beating-a-black-girl