VA: Warrants issued for the arrest of white nationalist in Charlottesville violence

Source: Boston Globe

"A white supremacist from Keene, N.H., who was prominently featured in a recent Vice News documentary about the violence in Charlottesville, is wanted for arrest on charges in Virginia, authorities said. Christopher Cantwell, who is seen in the documentary denouncing Jews and declaring, 'a lot more people are gonna die before we're done here,' has two outstanding warrants stemming from the rally where a counterprotester was killed last weekend. Officials from the Virginia Commonwealth Attorney’s Office said Thursday that Cantwell is wanted for illegal use of gases, and injury by caustic agent or explosive. Both are felony charges, officials said." (08/22/17)

