Trump's awful Afghanistan speech

Source: The American Conservative

by Daniel Larison

"Unless the U.S. intends to make Afghanistan its permanent ward and wishes to be at war there forever, there is no compelling reason for a continued American military presence. Nothing in Trump's speech provided such a reason. He embraced the sunk cost fallacy ('our nation must seek an honorable and enduring outcome worthy of the tremendous sacrifices that have been made'), and ignored that throwing away more lives on a failed war is far worse than cutting our losses. He indulged the safe haven myth, according to which the U.S. must police countries on the other side of the earth without end for fear that they might give shelter to terrorists if we do not. These are all very familiar and cliched assumptions by now, and they are wrong." (08/22/17)

http://www.theamericanconservative.com/larison/trumps-awful-afghanistan-speech/