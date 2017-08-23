MD: Baltimore police cameras once again point of contention

Source: Fox News

"Another police body camera video has emerged purportedly showing Baltimore police officers engaging in 'questionable activity,' according to the Baltimore State’s Attorney’s Office. The office confirmed to Fox News that it does not plan to release the video, which allegedly shows the re-enactment of the seizure of evidence by an unknown number of officers in June. 'The body-worn camera program was established to fight crime, better protect officers and foster public trust,' State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby said in a statement. 'Whether planting evidence, re-enacting the seizure of evidence or prematurely turning off the department-issued body-worn camera, those actions misrepresent the truth and undermine public trust,' she said referring to the latest case. Hundreds of cases have already been impacted due to recent revelations from footage captured by members of the Baltimore Police Department, according to the State’s Attorney’s Office." (08/22/17)

http://www.foxnews.com/us/2017/08/22/baltimore-police-cameras-once-again-point-contention.html