Source: Christian Science Monitor

by Howard LaFranchi

"There is no arguing for the notion that the United States is winning the war in Afghanistan, what already years ago became its longest military engagement. But by simply comparing the 16 years of a US-led war effort there with other military interventions since the 9/11 attacks (in Iraq or Libya, for example) the argument can also be made that the Afghanistan intervention has succeeded where others did not. Afghanistan has been kept from becoming again a safe haven for Islamist terrorists, and no more attacks targeting the US and the West have been hatched and launched from its soil. Al Qaeda has been weakened, and recent efforts by the so-called Islamic State to secure a foothold in Afghanistan have been rebuffed, both by US troops and by Western-trained Afghan security forces acting under US guidance. At the same time, neither terrorist group has been vanquished in Afghanistan, while the Taliban have been chalking up victories and territorial gains in recent months." (08/22/17)

https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Foreign-Policy/2017/0822/Afghanistan-Why-Trump-is-making-longest-US-war-his-own