Breakthrough cancer drug could be astronomical in price

Source: USA Today

"A new leukemia drug being hailed by doctors as a breakthrough could prove among the most expensive therapies ever on the market: For a single treatment, the price is expected to reach hundreds of thousands of dollars. 'It is a revolutionary treatment,' said Dr. Prakash Satwani, a pediatric hematologist at NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center, noting that the therapy can help some leukemia patients with no other options. But, he added, 'the price will be phenomenal.' … 'From what we’re hearing, this will be a quantum leap more expensive than other cancer drugs,' said Leonard Saltz, chief of gastrointestinal oncology at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York. Switzerland-based Novartis hasn’t announced a price for the medicine, but British health authorities have said the drug could cost $649,000 for a one-time treatment that would have significant benefits. The cancer therapy was unanimously approved by a Food and Drug Administration advisory committee in July, and its approval seems all but certain." (08/22/17)

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2017/08/22/breakthrough-cancer-drug-astronomical-price/589442001