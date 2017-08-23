First DREAMer who says he was illegally deported gets his day in federal court

Source: USA Today

"After six months of hiding and living in fear in his native Mexico, the first known DREAMer deported by the Trump administration gets his day in court Tuesday in hopes a federal judge will order his return to the United States. The fate of Juan Manuel Montes, 23, will be in the hands of U.S. District Judge Gonzalo Curiel, who was lambasted last year by then-presidential candidate Donald Trump. The judge will decide whether Montes was wrongfully deported by border agents. Curiel previously oversaw lawsuits against Trump University during the presidential campaign, prompting Trump to label him a 'hater' and question whether Curiel could be objective because of his 'Mexican' heritage, although the judge was born in Indiana." (08/22/17)

