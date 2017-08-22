US Navy collision: Remains found in hunt for missing sailors

Source: BBC [UK state media]

"Human remains have been found in the hunt for 10 US sailors missing after their destroyer collided with a tanker near Singapore, the navy says. The discovery came when divers were sent down to search inside the USS John S McCain, now berthed at Singapore's Changi naval base. The collision with a Liberian-flagged ship happened before dawn on Monday as the US vessel made a routine port call. The US has since ordered a worldwide 'operational pause' of its navy fleet. It was the fourth crash involving a US Navy ship in a year, and the second in the past two months. The collision ripped open the port side of the US vessel, flooding parts of the ship including crew compartments." (08/22/17)

http://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-41013686