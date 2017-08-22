Two earthquake rattle Northern California

Source: San Francisco Chronicle

"A pair of earthquakes struck Northern California Tuesday morning, including a magnitude 3.0 shaker off the coast of San Francisco, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The first quake hit at 6:36 a.m. about 7 miles south of Homestead Valley in Marin County, and at a depth of about 3 miles. San Francisco and Daly City residents reported feeling the ground move. There were no immediate reports of damage." (08/22/17)

