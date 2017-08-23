Dakota Access Pipeline owner SLAPPs Greenpeace

Source: Washington Post

"The company behind the Dakota Access Pipeline, which drew international attention for potentially endangering the water supply of Native American tribes in the Dakotas, accused Greenpeace and other environmental activists who helped organize protests of eco-terrorism, racketeering and other crimes. By filing a lawsuit against the activists in U.S. District Court in North Dakota on Tuesday, the Dallas-based oil and gas company Energy Transfer Partners became the second firm to accuse Greenpeace of breaking a federal organized crime law used to try members of the mafia, the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, or RICO Act. Last year, a Canadian logging company, Resolute Forest Products, filed a RICO lawsuit against Greenpeace after the environmental group mounted a multimedia campaign against the company for harvesting trees in Canada’s sensitive boral forests. … Greenpeace defended its activism, accusing the law firm’s lawyers of being 'corporate mercenaries willing to abuse the legal system to silence legitimate advocacy work,' according Tom Wetterer, general counsel for Greenpeace USA." (08/22/17)

