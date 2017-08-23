US DoJ drops request [sic] for IP addresses from Trump resistance site

Source: The Hill

"The Department of Justice (DOJ) is dropping its controversial request [sic] for visitor IP addresses related to an anti-Trump website. The government said in a brief released Tuesday that it has 'no interest' in the 1.3 million IP addresses related to the website disruptj20.org. It says it is solely focused on information that could constitute evidence related to criminal rioting on Inauguration Day. … Privacy and civil liberties advocates were up in arms last week when the web hosting company DreamHost publicized a July 12 search warrant for information related to disruptj20.org, which was used to organize protests on Inauguration Day." [editor's note: A search warrant is not a "request," it's a "demand." If you don't believe me, try telling the people serving it "no" and see what happens – TLK] (08/22/17)

http://thehill.com/policy/cybersecurity/347559-doj-drops-request-for-visitor-ip-addresses-related-to-trump-resistance