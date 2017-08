Source: The Tom Woods Show

"The brilliant Scott Horton, a one-man libertarian foreign-policy think tank, joins me to discuss the Trump policy in Afghanistan, the real history of the war, and why the only sensible approach is to get out." [various formats] (08/22/17)

http://tomwoods.com/ep-981-fools-errand-time-to-end-the-war-in-afghanistan/