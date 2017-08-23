Afghanistan: Under the Constitution, it isn't the president's decision to make

Source: Tenth Amendment Center

by Mike Maharrey

"Article I Sec. 8 delegates to Congress the power to 'declare war.' Article II Sec. 2 designates the president 'Commander in Chief of the Army and Navy of the United States, and of the Militia of the several States, when called into the actual Service of the United States.' These two roles stand separate and distinct from one another. Congress makes the decision to enter into war. Only then does the president have the authority to prosecute a war, and only within any limits Congress places on him. The designation of commander in chief does not place any authority to take America into war or initiate any offensive military expeditions in the hands of the president." (08/22/17)

