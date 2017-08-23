Afghanistan and the costs of war

Source: Niskanen Center

by Matthew Fay

"In a rare moment of self-reflection, President Trump admitted in his address that he was skeptical of becoming more deeply involved in Afghanistan. And prior to taking office, Trump repeatedly said the United States should leave altogether. Yet he went along with the military’s preferred option of an increased troop presence, while pursuing more or less the same objectives the Obama administration did. On his Washington Post blog, political scientist Daniel Drezner looks to the sorry state of civil-military relations under Trump. As Drezner notes, the U.S. military is generally reticent about starting new wars, but it is committed to winning them — often through heavy application of firepower — once involved. With Trump’s limited knowledge of military affairs, the administration’s lack of civilians with expertise in defense and foreign policy, and the coterie of generals in key national security decision-making positions, it was always likely the president would defer to the military’s preferred strategy." (08/22/17)

https://niskanencenter.org/blog/afghanistan-costs-war/