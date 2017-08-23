Source: exile in happy valley

by comrade hermit

"Let me start this piece with a brief and sadly necessary news flash — America is a racist country and it always has been. This shit didn't start with Charlottesville and it didn't start with Trump. It started with Christopher Columbus and the ethnic cleansing of Hispaniola and it just got worse from there. The foundation of this country was built on slavery and genocide (or do I repeat myself). The so called economic miracle of Pax Americana would be impossible without the Great Middle Passage and Manifest Destiny. Our so called Founding Fathers were a pack of white, male, slave-owning aristocrats who only revolted against their limey masters because the latter were attempting to make treaties with bordering Indian tribes in an attempt to diversify their investment in the New World." (08/22/17)

http://exileinhappyvalley.blogspot.com/2017/08/fear-loathing-in-charlottesville.html