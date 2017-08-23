Source: Bitcoin.com

by Jamie Redman

"While many bitcoiners have been focused on the competition between Bitcoin (BTC) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH), another significant battle is taking place. Many grueling arguments between bitcoin Core developers and their supporters, Segwit2x (Btc1) developers and proponents of the New York Agreement continue to fuel tension throughout the entire cryptocurrency community." (08/22/17)

https://news.bitcoin.com/bitcoin-software-wars-the-battle-between-nodes-hashpower-and-developers/