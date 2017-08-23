What's caught in the wide net cast by hate speech policies?

Source: Foundation for Individual Rights in Education

by Sarah McLaughlin

"Facebook has a right — and, according to many users, a responsibility — to police its content to protect users from harassment or threats. But does it judiciously exercise that power? Now that Facebook is deleting nearly 300,000 posts it marks as 'hate speech' each month, it's worth asking that question — and recent coverage detailing the way Facebook removes this content suggests that its policies, and similar ones employed in other forums, deserve closer scrutiny." (08/22/17)

https://www.thefire.org/whats-caught-in-the-wide-net-cast-by-hate-speech-policies/