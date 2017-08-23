Source: Tenth Amendment Center

"Today is the 215th day the GOP has failed to repeal Obamacare. But while Republicans in Congress and the president point fingers and play the blame game for not keeping their promise, states continue to take steps to undermine the unconstitutional federal healthcare system. In this week’s episode of Tenther Tuesday, Michael Boldin and Mike Maharrey talk about state efforts nullify federal healthcare schemes and undercut federal asset forfeiture programs. They also go off script a bit and discuss more generally the importance of political decentralization." [Flash video] (08/22/17)

http://blog.tenthamendmentcenter.com/2017/08/tenther-tuesday-episode-22-states-pushing-back-against-federal-healthcare-asset-forfeiture-and-more/