Venezuela's rebel prosecutor heads to Brazil as Maduro seeks her arrest

Source: Sydney Morning Herald [Australia]

"Venezuela's former chief prosecutor — who says she has proof of corruption at the highest levels of the socialist administration — travelled to Brazil on Tuesday amid fevered speculation that she would ultimately seek asylum in the United States. Luisa Ortega Diaz's exact whereabouts have been shrouded in mystery since she fled Venezuela with her husband on Friday — taking a boat to Aruba and then a charter flight to Bogota. … Diaz, a long-time government insider who became chief prosecutor in 2007, is likely safeguarding some of the administration's most damning legal secrets. And she's thought to be working with US law enforcement at a time when Washington is ratcheting up sanctions on Caracas." (08/23/17)

