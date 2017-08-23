One way to do it

Source: Common Sense

by Paul Jacob

"[T]he reason Down syndrome cases are disappearing all over the place, and in Iceland most of all, is not a new cure. Chalk it up to the rise of prenatal screenings. We see fewer Down syndrome people because, before birth, they are executed. Aborted. In our non-fictional timeline, many Americans are incensed that a few folks proclaiming to be Nazis have been 'allowed' to demonstrate in public. Nazism is evil. I agree. But how do these morally horrified people react about the very 'progressive' and culturally acceptable practice of killing the unwanted?" (08/23/17)

