US Navy dismisses 7th Fleet commander after warship accidents

Source: WABC 7 News

"The U.S. Navy dismissed the commander of the Asia-based 7th Fleet on Wednesday after a series of warship accidents raised questions about its operations in the Pacific. A two-sentence statement said Adm. Scott Swift, commander of the U.S. Pacific Fleet, had relieved Vice Adm. Joseph Aucoin 'due to a loss of confidence in his ability to command.' The move follows four Navy accidents in the Pacific since late January, including two collisions that left sailors dead and missing. … The Navy said that Rear Adm. Phillip Sawyer, who had already been named as Aucoin's successor, would assume command immediately." (08/23/17)

http://abc7ny.com/navy-dismisses-7th-fleet-commander-after-warship-accidents/2335201/