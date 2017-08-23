US State Department science envoy resigns with letter that spells out "impeach"

Source: The Hill

"The science envoy for the State Department has resigned following President Trump's response to the violent clashes at a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Va. Daniel Kammen announced his resignation in a letter addressed to Trump — in which the first letter of every paragraph spelled out 'Impeach.' 'My decision to resign is in response to your attacks on core values of the United States,' Kammen said in the letter. 'Your failure to condemn white supremacists and neo-Nazis has domestic and international ramifications.'" (08/23/17)

